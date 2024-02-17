GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Varnapakittu is a festival of love and camaraderie: Minister 

February 17, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu flagging off the colourful procession held in Thrissur on Saturday as part of Transgender Kalolsavam. The three-day Kalolsavam began on Saturday.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu flagging off the colourful procession held in Thrissur on Saturday as part of Transgender Kalolsavam. The three-day Kalolsavam began on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

Varnapakittu-2024, a three-day State transgender Kaloalsavam, began here on Saturday. As many as 200 transgender people, selected from various districts, are participating in the Kalolsavam.

Varnapakittu is a festival of love, brotherhood and camaraderie, said Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu, who inaugurated the festival at Thrissur Townhall.

“Such festivals have been organised to bring people, who have been marginalised in society for a long period, into the mainstream. The government is committed to the social rehabilitation and empowerment of the transgender community,” she said.

Kerala is the first State, which implemented a transgender policy in the country. The Social Justice Department is implementing many social welfare activities to ensure houses, jobs and income for the community. Mazhavillu, a social rehabilitation programme; reservation of seats in colleges; and Pride, a skill development programme, are some of them, the Minister said.

“A protocol has been prepared for the sex reassignment surgery. Special training will be given to the doctors. All projects announced by the government for the transgender community will be implemented,” Ms. Bindu said.

The government is committed to ensure the representation of the transgender people in all fields of society. The transgender festival has been organised to provide an opportunity for the community to express their creativity and to bring them to the mainstream, she said.

The first transgender Kalolsavam in the country was organised by Kerala in 2019. The festival could not be conducted for two years due to COVID pandemic. It was resumed last year. The Kalsolsavam was successful in ensuring more visibility and acceptance for the transgenders in society.

A colourful procession was taken out in the city as part of the Kalolsavam.

P. Balachandran, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. The festival is being conducted in Town hall and Ezhuthachan Samajam Hall. It will conclude on February 19.

All facilities including accommodation and food have been arranged for the participants. Four registration counters have been opened. The festival will be held by maintaining green protocol, according to the organisers.

