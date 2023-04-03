HamberMenu
Varnakoodaram for pre-primary schools launched

April 03, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Monday inaugurated Varnakoodaram, a project being implemented by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, in 440 pre-primary schools in the State.

Mr. Sivankutty said the period from birth to six years of age was critical to a child’s development. The more good experiences and exposure that children received at this stage, the better their future would be. It was with this objective that the General Education department was arranging a preschool learning environment of international standards through the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, the Minister said.

By including Varnakoodaram under STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States), more than 600 pre-primary schools in the State have got a learning environment of international standards this year.

