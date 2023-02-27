ADVERTISEMENT

Varnakoodaram construction works begin today

February 27, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will on Monday inaugurate State-level construction works as part of Varnakoodaram, a project being implemented by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala to arrange facilities of international standards in the pre-primary sector. Construction works will begin in 52 schools in the district where Varnakoodaram will be completed this year. Mayor Arya Rajendran will preside over the function, to be held at Government Lower Primary School, Thiruvallam. Varnakoodaram is being implemented in 440 pre-primary schools in the State at a cost of ₹44 crore this financial year.  

