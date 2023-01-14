Varnachirakukal to promote creativity of children in CCIs

January 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Varnachirakukal, a festival to promote the creativity of children living in child care institutions (CCIs) under the Women and Child Development Department and those in CCIs run by non-governmental organisations in Thiruvananthapuram district, will be held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, here from January 20 to 22.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George released the logo of the festival in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. The fete logo has been designed by the children themselves.

The Minister, in her address, said since the festival was being held after a long gap owing to COVID-19, the children in CCIs were very excited about the festival. It was the government’s responsibility to provide support to the children who had faced many challenges for their physical, mental, and intellectual growth.

The festival competitions will be held in three categories - sub-junior, junior, and senior. The competition committee for the festival has been rejigged with Thiruvananthapuram District Child Promotion Officer Chitralekha S. as convener.