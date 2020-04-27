Varkala native tests negative, no active cases in capital

There were zero COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday with the Varkala native, who was diagnosed with the disease a few days ago, testing negative.

The 44-year-old man was found to suffer from the disease on April 23 following which he was admitted at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

He had tested positive for the disease on the 34th day of his arrival from Sharjah on March 19. With the patient’s recovery, the district has no COVID-19 cases now. An 80-year-old patient was confirmed to be safe from the infection a day ago after testing positive four times before.

Both the patients will soon be discharged.

Under quarantine

As many as 195 people were ordered to isolate themselves. The number of people under quarantine has gone up to 2,025, and 146 people were removed from quarantine. Besides, 11 symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals, while 10 others were discharged.

Confusion prevailed among traders here over reopening their shops. Some outlets selling garments and other non-essential items registered average business. Air-conditioned shops were not permitted to operate. A few traders demanded clarity on the relaxations.

The City police registered 170 cases and confiscated 144 vehicles, while the Rural police registered 498 casesfor violating lockdown.

Sixty-one people were booked for not wearing masks. The police ordered traders to adopt steps such as increase the number of counters and use ropes to streamline customer flow.