Variyamkunnath martyrdom centenary to be observed today

Family cancels mega programmes planned in view of COVID-19 spread

The Chakkipparamban family, the descendants of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion’s Mapila hero Variyamkunnath Kunhahamed Haji, has abandoned various programmes it scheduled at different parts of the State on Friday as part of celebrating the centenary of Haji’s martyrdom. The celebrations were abandoned in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

It was on January 21, 1922, that the British police executed Kunhahamed Haji at Kottakkunnu here and burnt his body along with all his belongings. Some historians, however, claim that the execution had taken place on January 20, 1922.

“We had planned extensive programmes, including a mega gathering at Kottakkunnu, as part of celebrating the centenary of Haji’s martyrdom. But COVID-19 has forced us to cut them short,” said C.P. Abdul Wahab, secretary of the Chakkiparamban Family Association.

However, the family will commemorate their legendary freedom fighter by gathering at AMLP School, Valluvangadu, Pandikkad, where Haji had his elementary education. Sayed Munwwarali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the gathering to be held as per COVID-19 protocol at 4 p.m. on Friday.

A programme to be held at Eerattupetta, Kottayam, on January 26 in celebration of the Republic Day and Haji’s martyrdom was also cancelled. “We are postponing the programme to May,” said K.N. Jaffer, one of the grandchildren of Variyamkunnath. The Mapila hero’s father Moindeenkutty Haji had migrated from Malabar to Erattupetta because of British harassment.

Haji’s descendants at Eerattupetta had conducted a tour in the trail of his struggle against the British on January 5, marking the centenary of his capture by the British. It was on January 6, 1922, that Haji was caught by the British through treachery from Chokad and brought to Malappuram.

A scholar in Haji’s family, Mohammed Nadeer Moulavi, and writer Jaffer Eerattupetta led the family tour to the land of Malabar Rebellion. They visited Chingakkallu at Valluvangadu, Chokadu, Kallamoola, Karuvarakkundu, Pandikkad, Variyamkunnu, Nellikkuthu, Pookkottur and Kondotty before winding up their journey at Kottakkunnu, where he had been shot dead.

Jaffer Eerattupetta has penned four books about the Malabar Rebellion and its leader. They are Malabar Porattam: Charitravum Nattucharitravum published by DC Books; Malu: Malabar Samarathile Penkaruthu published by Yuvata Books; and two books on Malabar Kalapavum Chakkparamban Kudumbavum, published by the Chakkiparamban Family Association.