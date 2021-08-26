Variyamkunnath Kunhahamed Haji’s descendants stage stir

Malappuram

26 August 2021 23:35 IST

ICHR move to erase names of ‘Moplah martyrs’ from Dictionary of India’s Freedom Fighters draws flak

The Chakkipparamban family descendants of Malabar Rebellion leader Variyamkunnath Kunhahamed Haji staged a dharna in front of the Passport Seva Kendra here on Thursday, protesting against the Indian Council of Historical Research’s (ICHR) move to erase the names of Haji and 386 ‘Moplah martyrs’ from the Dictionary of India’s Freedom Fighters.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, inaugurated the dharna staged under the banner of the Chakkipparamban Family Association. About three dozen members belonging to the fifth and sixth generation of Variyamkunnath’s family took part in the dharna.

The protesters said that nothing worse could be expected from a section of people who were out there to separate the current generations in the name of religion. “The Sangh Parivar is trying to separate the nation for its hideous agenda. We can’t expect anything good from them,” said C.P. Abdul Wahab, secretary of the Chakkipparamban Family Association.

The protesters said that the Sangh Parivar should lower its head in shame as it had zero role in the country’s freedom struggle.

“The rebellion Variyamkunnath led in Eranad in 1921 was anti-feudal and anti-British. The feudal lords had supported the British, and that’s why the rioters turned against them,” said Mr. Wahab, a fifth

generation descendant of Variyamkunnath.

Chakkipparamban Family Association district president C.P. Ibrahim Valluvangadu presided over the protest. Those who led the dharna were C.P. Ismail, C.P. Chereeth Haji, C.P. Kuttimon, C.P. Kunhimohammed, C.P. Ibrahim, C.P. Abdurahman, C.P. Kunhutty Haji and C.P. Mohammedali.

The descendants of Variyamkunnath Kunhahamed Haji are currently spread across the State with clusters at Tirurangadi, Chemmad, Kondotty, Pandikkad and Eerattupetta.

Variyamkunnath’s father C.P. Moideenkutty Haji hailed from Nediyiruppu near Kondotty. He migrated to Nellikkuthu near Pandikkad as the British harassed him. Later, he shifted to Eerattupetta, where he was caught by the British and deported to Andaman.

Variyamkunnath grew up at Valluvangad near Pandikkad. “He was a great patriot. His biography clearly proves that. He had the support of many Hindus. The British hated him as he challenged them. And now the Sangh Parivar hates him because of their political agenda,” said Mr. Wahab.