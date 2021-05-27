Various projects to revive tourism: Riyaz

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 May 2021 21:02 IST

‘Special marketing campaigns soon’

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has assured stakeholders that the government will unveil various projects to revive the tourism sector ravaged by the pandemic.

The government would work together with the industry to double tourist arrivals by 2025, Mr. Riyas said. He said 2022 would turn out to be a “COVID-19 Free Tourism Year.”

“The government will take all possible measures to ease the current problems being faced by the industry. Special marketing campaigns will be conducted once the second wave of the infection recedes,” the Minister said addressing a virtual meeting of representatives of 18 stakeholders on Thursday.

Priority would be to promote domestic tourism and arrivals from other States. “Apart from completing the present projects in a time-bound manner, two new heritage projects focusing on Ponnani and Aranmula will be implemented soon,” he said.

“The roads to tourism destinations will be developed and more tourism circuits will be formed by linking destinations. Through Responsible Tourism, the benefits of the tourism sector will be made available to more people. The government’s goal is to support tourism that brings benefits to entrepreneurs, tourists and local communities alike,” the Minister pointed out.

Mr. Riyas urged the stakeholders to take the current crisis as an opportunity.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Rani George; V.R. Krishna Teja, Director, Tourism; and Biju B.S, Deputy Director, Marketing; were present at the meeting.