Variations in the intensity of lockdown for districts

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the public should brace themselves for variations in the intensity of regulations in the third phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which would end on May 17.

For instance, the epidemic picture in Wayanad, which the Centre had deemed a Green zone, changed on Saturday with the detection of a new COVID-19 case after a 21-day hiatus. The government has downgraded the district to Orange status.

Upgraded

In contrast, the State has upgraded Alappuzha and Thrissur from Orange to the Green zone. The Centre has mandated that a district would qualify for Green zone classification only if it has no new cases for 21 consecutive days.

Kasaragod, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kollam, and Palakkad fell in the Orange category.

The Centre had given States a measure of latitude in categorising epidemic zones.

However, they could not upgrade a zone defined as Red or Orange by the Centre. But, States could downgrade the status of a district from Green to Orange or from Orange to Red.

The government had curbed normal life and economic activity to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, the threat of community spread loomed.

The impending arrival of non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) from abroad and other States in the country had raised the spectre of a resurgence of the disease. Hence, the State could not afford to drop its guard.

The curbs on mobility, social interaction, and business would be severe in hotspots and Red zones. If a locality met the parameters for being categorised as a hotspot, the entire municipal or Corporation ward or panchayat, as the case may be, would be locked down. Exit and entry would be allowed only through a single point handled by the police.

Government offices could function with 50% employees in Group A and B categories and 33% attendance in Group C and D category.