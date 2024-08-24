ADVERTISEMENT

Varapetty Coconut Oil gets Made In Kerala brand tag

Published - August 24, 2024 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Coconut oil produced by Varapetty cooperative society in Kothamangalam taluk has made it to the list of the first batch of ‘‘Made in Kerala’‘ brand under an effort by Industries department to bring products from the State under one brand umbrella and to assure quality for the customers.

The branding effort has been launched to provide a niche and visibility to quality products from entrepreneurs in the State, said a press release here.

The Made In Kerala brand tag is provided on the basis of the quality of the product and good manufacturing practice. Six products have been selected in the first batch of the products tagged by the department. Varapetty Coconut Oil is also the first product from the district to make it to the list.

The coconut oil producing unit has Agmark registration. Coconut are sourced solely from the State and dried using driers owned by the cooperative to produce the oil. The oil undergoes lab tests before it is supplied to distributors.

The cooperative has been in the news recently for exploring the export market for a variety of products, including tapioca chips and coconut oil. The tapioca venture was launched as an answer to farmers’ inability to sell the root crop profitably during the COVID-19 years.

Tapioca products

The cooperative procured and processed raw tapioca and provided remunerative price to farmers. The cooperative then began to explore the export market. The department conferred the Made in Kerala labels to six coconut oil producers last week.

Apart from Varapetty Coconut Oil, these include MRL Kuttanadan Coconut Oil, Alappuzha; Kedison Expellers, Kottayam; KM Oil Industries, Kannur; Sahakari Integrated Coconut Processing Unit, Kannur under the Ancharakandi FSC Bank and Kallatra Oil Mills, Kasaragod.

