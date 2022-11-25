Varaharoopam: commercial court to hear case

November 25, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Sessions court has dismissed a petition filed by music band Thaikkudam Bridge alleging plagiarism against the makers of the Kannada Movie Kanthara over the song ‘Varaharoopam’, citing lack of jurisdiction.

The court stated that the petition should be filed before a competent court and directed both parties to appear before the Commercial Court in Ernakulam within 14 days. The music band shall further apply for an injunction at this court.

With this, the interim injunction order issued by the Kozhikode Sessions Court against the use of the song ‘Varaharoopam’ in the movie has been lifted. The injunction order was passed on October 28 against Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty and Prithviraj Productions, the producer, director and Kerala distributor of the movie respectively. Various streaming platforms were also banned from playing the song.

However, the makers cannot yet use the original version of ‘Varaharoopam’ in the movie as another injunction order issued by the Palakkad District Sessions Court is still in effect. The order was based on a petition by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company that holds the copyright for the song.

Recently, the Kerala High Court dismissed petitions filed by Hombale Films against the two injunction orders by district courts citing procedural protocol. The court reminded the producers that the lower courts have only passed an ad-interim order, so appealing against it was not applicable.

Meanwhile, Kannada lyricist Shashiraj Kavoor claimed in his social media post on Friday that the injunction order being lifted by the Kozhikode sessions court was a victory to makers of the movie.