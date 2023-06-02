Varaharoopam case: High Court stays further proceedings

June 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has stayed all further proceedings based on the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court’s directive to the police to seize the agreements/contracts relating to the composition of the song ‘Varaharoopam...’ used in Kantara, a Kannada film.

The court issued the order recently on a petition filed by Vijay Kirgandur and B.L. Ajaneesh, producer and music director respectively of the film. The magistrate court’s order came on a complaint seeking an investigation and seizure of materials related to the song.

According to the complaint, the song Varaharoopam... is an unauthorised copy of the song Navarasam composed by a Kochi-based music band, Thaikkudam Bridge, and screened in a TV show.

The petitioners contended that the magistrate court had no jurisdiction to pass such an order when the case challenging the first information report registered in connection with the issue was pending before the High Court. If the order was allowed to stand, serious hardships would be caused to the petitioners.