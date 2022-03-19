Vaniya community opposes use of Theyyam kolam for CPI(M) campaign

Displays hurt sentiments of members: samithi

The Vaniya Samudaya Samithi has raised objections to the display of the Theyyam kolam of Muchilot Bhagavathy, a deity worshiped by the Vaniya community, for the promotional campaign of the CPI(M)‘s 23rd party congress in Kannur.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, V. Vijayan, State president of the samithi, said it would resort to legal measures if the party refused to take down the Theyyam kolam displayed at various places, citing that the sentiment of the community has been hurt.

“The goddess is a family deity and is worshiped at 108 Muchilot kavus (sacred groves) spread across Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts in North Malabar,” he said. However, in the last few years, Muchilot Bhagavathy kolams have been widely displayed on the street on flex boards and other forms for political and other campaigns, said Mr. Vijayan.

Displaying the deity along with the party flag was noticed at Koothuparamba and Pappinissery. The community strongly condemns such display in a distorted manner, he added.

The samithi said it is unacceptable for the believers. Though it raised a complaint with the CPI(M) district committee in this regard, no action has been taken. Instead, cutouts and flex boards appeared in several other places, said Mr. Vijayan.

Samithi secretary Shaji Kunnav said the association has members from all political parties. “The samithi is not against any parties. But the community members are united on this issue as the image of a Theyyam kolam worshiped by us should not be used for advertisement purposes.,” he said.

Meddling with the sentiments of people and harming their practices and culture should be stopped, the samithi members said.