Vanitharatna awards announced

CM to give away awards today

March 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George announced the State government’s Vanitharatna awards here on Tuesday.

K.C. Lekha who won a gold medal in the 2006 Women’s World Amateur Championship bagged the award in the sports category; theatre and cine actor Nilambur Ayisha who raised her voice against oppression of women in the category of women who overcame odds to emerge successful in life; Lakshmi N. Menon who is known for activities that provide a livelihood to women living in old-age homes and orphanages in the category of women and child empowerment; and R.S. Sindhu who led the first liver transplant surgery in the government sector in the State for making a name for herself in the education and science and technology sectors.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the awards at the inauguration of the International Women’s Day celebrations at Nishagandhi auditorium at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

