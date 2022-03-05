Vanitha Ratnam Awards announced
Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced the State government’s Vanitha Ratnam Awards for 2021. While Santha Jose from Paruthippara, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the award for social service, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won the award for achieving success braving adversities.
U.P.V. Sudha from Taliparamba, Kannur, will receive the award for education, science and technology while Prajwala Sunitha Krishnan will be presented the award for empowering women and children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the awards at the State-level inauguration of International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8 in Thiruvananthapuram. The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a statuette, and a citation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.