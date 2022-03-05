Vanitha Ratnam Awards announced

Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced the State government’s Vanitha Ratnam Awards for 2021. While Santha Jose from Paruthippara, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the award for social service, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won the award for achieving success braving adversities.

U.P.V. Sudha from Taliparamba, Kannur, will receive the award for education, science and technology while Prajwala Sunitha Krishnan will be presented the award for empowering women and children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the awards at the State-level inauguration of International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8 in Thiruvananthapuram. The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a statuette, and a citation.