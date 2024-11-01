GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vanitha Junction’ campaign launched in Thiruvananthapuram district

Updated - November 01, 2024 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan inaugurating the ‘Vanitha Junction’ event organised by the Kattakada grama panchayat on Friday.

‘Vanitha Junction’, a campaign conceived by the Thiruvananthapuram District Planning Committee for making public squares more women-friendly and accessible, was formally launched at the Kattakada grama panchayat on Friday with an evening-long programme involving wide participation of women.

The campaign is set to be held across all the 73 grama panchayats and four municipalities in the district. The events will be held in at least one public square in every local body, with public meetings and cultural programmes. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan inaugurated the Vanitha Junction event organised by the Kattakada grama panchayat.

V.S. Biju, District Planning Officer, said that usually the local bodies are taking efforts to ensure that sections of women, especially homemakers and college students, who are not usually part of such public events in the evenings, participated in the ‘Vanitha Junction’ events. The programmes at each location will begin from 3 p.m. and will go on till midnight.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:18 pm IST

