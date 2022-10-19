‘Vandy’ made by Barton Hill college students wins laurels at international event

ADVERTISEMENT

An electric car designed by the engineering students of Government Engineering College Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, has won an award and a special mention at the Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) 2022 held at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia.

‘Vandy’, the e-car designed by Pravega, a team of 19 students from the mechanical stream of the college, bagged the international award for safety from Dupont and an honourable mention for international award for technical innovation.

The Shell Eco-Marathon is an international competition where students design, build, and test cars. The goal is to build cars with high mileage, both in the electric and gasoline categories.

Team 'Pravega' was mentored by the Technopark-based Acsia Technologies and supported by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Government of Kerala.

“This project offered us a unique opportunity to utilise and widen our engineering skills to create something which is sustainable and environmentally friendly,” Kalyani S. Kumar, team leader, Pravega, said in a statement. Pravega was one of the five teams that qualified for the event from the country.

The team took almost 10 months to complete the prototype electric car. Vandy weighs almost 80 kg, and boasts a top speed of 27 kmph.

''It is very exciting to see our students winning two major achievements at a global competition. As a mentor, we are proud to have guided the students from the college in creating an electric vehicle,'' Acsia Technologies CEO Jijimon Chandran said.

The vehicle design was inspired from the form of the tiger shark. The body of 'Vandy' was made from recycled-biodegradable PLA, 3D printed and assembled in a closely stiffened structure format. The underbody was built using a composite of recycled cloth and glass fibre.

Other features include a battery thermal management system developed by the team and a 'drowsiness detection system' using non-intrusive sensors that utilise artificial intelligence to identify whether the driver is fit to drive or not.

'Vandy' was made under the guidance of Bijulal D., Principal, Government Engineering College, Barton Hill; Bindu Kumar, head of department, Department of Mechanical Engineering; and Anish K. John, Faculty Advisor, Department of Mechanical Engineering.