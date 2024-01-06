ADVERTISEMENT

Vandiperiyar rape and murder case: Relative of acquitted man attacks child’s kin

January 06, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Idukki

The father and the grandfather of minor girl were attacked allegedly by a relative of Arjun, who was earlier acquitted by a local court, at a place near Vandiperiyar town in Idukki, say Kerala Police

PTI

Friends and relatives of the family of the six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar staging a protest in front of the Vandiperiyar police station in Idukki. (file photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A relative of the man acquitted in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case on January 6 (Saturday) allegedly attacked two members of the child’s family, the Kerala Police said.

The father and the grandfather of the minor girl were attacked allegedly by a relative of Arjun, who was earlier acquitted by a local court, at a place near Vandiperiyar town in Idukki district, they said.

"The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. It seems like a close relative of Arjun had used a sharp object to attack the father and the grandfather of the deceased child," a police official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Collapse of Vandiperiyar minor rape-murder case triggers intense criticism against police and government 

The accused who escaped after the attack is yet to be nabbed.

A POCSO court had on December 14, 2023 acquitted Arjun (24) in the case saying the "prosecution failed to establish all the circumstances which are consistent with the guilt of the accused and inconsistent with his innocence."

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court had on January 4 admitted the Kerala Government's appeal against the acquittal in the case.

The six-year-old girl was found hanging inside her house on June 30, 2021 after her parents had gone out for work in a nearby plantation.

The police had initially registered a case of unnatural death but the autopsy report confirmed that the child was raped before she was hanged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US