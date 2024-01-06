GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vandiperiyar rape and murder case: Relative of acquitted man attacks child’s kin

The father and the grandfather of minor girl were attacked allegedly by a relative of Arjun, who was earlier acquitted by a local court, at a place near Vandiperiyar town in Idukki, say Kerala Police

January 06, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Idukki

PTI
Friends and relatives of the family of the six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar staging a protest in front of the Vandiperiyar police station in Idukki. (file photo)

Friends and relatives of the family of the six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar staging a protest in front of the Vandiperiyar police station in Idukki. (file photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A relative of the man acquitted in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case on January 6 (Saturday) allegedly attacked two members of the child’s family, the Kerala Police said.

The father and the grandfather of the minor girl were attacked allegedly by a relative of Arjun, who was earlier acquitted by a local court, at a place near Vandiperiyar town in Idukki district, they said.

"The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. It seems like a close relative of Arjun had used a sharp object to attack the father and the grandfather of the deceased child," a police official said.

ALSO READ
Collapse of Vandiperiyar minor rape-murder case triggers intense criticism against police and government 

The accused who escaped after the attack is yet to be nabbed.

A POCSO court had on December 14, 2023 acquitted Arjun (24) in the case saying the "prosecution failed to establish all the circumstances which are consistent with the guilt of the accused and inconsistent with his innocence."

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court had on January 4 admitted the Kerala Government's appeal against the acquittal in the case.

The six-year-old girl was found hanging inside her house on June 30, 2021 after her parents had gone out for work in a nearby plantation.

The police had initially registered a case of unnatural death but the autopsy report confirmed that the child was raped before she was hanged.

