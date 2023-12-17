GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vandiperiyar case: Mahila Congress holds demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram

December 17, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM::KERALA:17/12/2023:: Mahila Congress workers stage a protestt near the DGP office demanding CBI enquiry in to the Vandiperiyar case where the alleged offender raping and killing a six ear old child was let off bythe court due to lack of evidence, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday................Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM::KERALA:17/12/2023:: Mahila Congress workers stage a protestt near the DGP office demanding CBI enquiry in to the Vandiperiyar case where the alleged offender raping and killing a six ear old child was let off bythe court due to lack of evidence, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday................Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

A demonstration taken out by the Mahila Congress to the State Police Headquarters here on Sunday turned unruly after the activists clashed with the police.

The activists staged the demonstration in protest against the alleged lapses in the investigation into the rape-and-murder case of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar that led to the acquittal of the accused.

The police used water cannons on the protesters after they attempted to topple the barricades that were erected in front of the premises.

Senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran, who inaugurated the protest, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. He also called for dismissing from service those police officials who committed lapses in the probe that caused the setback for the prosecution.

