Vandiperiyar case: girl’s family stages protest

December 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

They allege lapses in police investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl that led to the acquittal of the accused

The Hindu Bureau

The family of the six-year-old girl who was raped killed at Vandiperiyar, and local people, staging a protest in front of the Vandiperiyar police station on Saturday alleging lapses in police probe. | Photo Credit: TH

The family of the six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar in Idukki staged a protest in front of the Vandiperiyar police station on Saturday alleging lapses in investigation that led to the acquittal of the accused. A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Kattappana had on Thursday acquitted a 24-year-old youth of the charges citing failure on the part of the police to produce sufficient evidence to incriminate the accused.

The family staged protest by covering their mouths. Plantation workers and local people too joined the protest.

CPI allegation

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders alleged external intervention in the case. CPI district secretary K. Salim Kumar said the High Court should act on a forthcoming appeal in the case and punish the accused. “A reinvestigation must be conducted under the supervision of the High Court,” said Mr. Salim Kumar.

Mr. Salim Kumar said that the lawyer and the father of the accused had claimed that youth would be acquitted much ahead of the court judgment. “We suspect some conspiracy behind the case. Such verdicts gives out a wrong message to society. The CPI will provide the family with all support and legal assistance,” said Mr. Salim Kumar.

Meanwhile, the prosecution will file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused. The special public prosecutor has handed over the case files to the Director General of Prosecution.

