Vande Bharat train trial likely on Monday or Tuesday

April 16, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The speed trial run of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express that reached the State on Friday might be conducted in the 500-km Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur corridor on Monday or Tuesday, to get clarity on the time it would take to cover the route. Railway sources said the operations wing had not confirmed as on Sunday night about the trial run and the time during which the trial would be carried out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The time and date of the trial run are unlikely to be announced, for fear of people mobbing stations and the track en route, they added.