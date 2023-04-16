ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat train trial likely on Monday or Tuesday

April 16, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The speed trial run of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express that reached the State on Friday might be conducted in the 500-km Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur corridor on Monday or Tuesday, to get clarity on the time it would take to cover the route. Railway sources said the operations wing had not confirmed as on Sunday night about the trial run and the time during which the trial would be carried out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The time and date of the trial run are unlikely to be announced, for fear of people mobbing stations and the track en route, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US