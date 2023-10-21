Vande Bharat to halt at Chengannur from Monday

October 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vande Bharat service via Kottayam has been allotted an additional stoppage at Chengannur from Monday. The train will have a two-minute stop at the station for both the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod, and Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram services. The departure of the train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station has been advanced to 5.15 a.m., five minutes earlier. Also, the train will end its journey at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.40 p.m. from Monday against the present timing of 10.35 p.m. as part of accommodating one more stoppage.

