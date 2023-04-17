Vande Bharat successfully completes first trial run

April 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KANNUR

The first trial run of Vande Bharat Express was successfuly completed on Monday with the train covering the distance of 480 km between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in seven hours and 10 minutes. The train left Thiruvananthapuram at 5.10 a.m. and reached Kannur at 12.20 p.m.

The train received a rousing reception at the Kannur station. People flooded the station to get a glance of the train. Many were on platform one to take a selfie with the train. Elaborate arrangements were made by Bharatiya Janata Party workers and other organisations to receive the train and railway staff.

As soon as Vande Bharat reached Kannur, the loco pilots were welcomed by BJP workers. M.I. Kuriakose, the main loco pilot, said the journey was comfortable and the train attained a speed of 110 kmph between Thrissur and Kannur.

While BJP vice president A.P. Abdullakutty and district party president N. Haridas were at the station, no leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or the Congress were present. Mr. Abdullakutty said the train arrived on expected time at the station. More services of Vande Bharat were expected with one likely to operate between Coimbatore and Manguluru soon.

Vande Bharat has 16 coaches and will stop at eight stations, including Thiruvananthapuram. In the first reach from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, the speed was up to 90 kmph. The train that reached Kollam in 50 minutes took two hours and 16 minutes to reach Kottayam.

It took exactly an hour from Ernakulam North to reach Thrissur and one hour and five minutes to reach the next stop at Tirur. From there it took 30 minutes to reach Kozhikode. From Kozhikode, it reached Kannur in one hour and ten minutes.

At present, the fastest train in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur sector is Rajdhani Express, running between Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi, which covers the distance in about eight hours.

The other two important trains on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route are Jan Shatabdi Express and Maveli Express. While the former covers the distance in nine hours and 20 minutes, the latter takes about 10 hours.