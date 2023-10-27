HamberMenu
Vande Bharat services have not affected other trains, claim Railways

Listing many trains that have been speeded up, Southern Railway says trains are not being detained to give preference for Vande Bharat

October 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The operation of a pair of Vande Bharat trains in Kerala has not adversely impacted the punctuality of other trains running in the State, Southern Railway has said in a press release, while responding to media reports in this regard.

While introducing the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (through Kottayam), the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express too was speeded up as its scheduled departure time from Thiruvananthapuram Central was rescheduled from 5.15 a.m. to 5.25 a.m. but its arrival time at Ernakulam and Shoranur stations remained the same.

While introducing T.No.20631/20632 Vande Bharat Express which operated through the 69-km Ernakulam–Ambalappuzha single track, scheduled crossing had to be given for two passenger trains Alappuzha–Ernakulam Junction Passenger and Ernakulam Junction–Kayamkulam Passenger. They too have been speeded up. Moreover, Alappuzha–Ernakulam Junction Passenger has been rescheduled to start from Alappuzha at 6 p.m. and yet it reaches Ernakulam at its old timing, 7.35 p.m., having been speeded up by 20 minutes. Similarly Ernakulam Junction–Alappuzha train has been speeded up by 20 minutes, despite being rescheduled.

Janshatabdi Express

The Kozhikode–Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express reaches Thiruvananthapuram at its scheduled arrival time of 9.25 p.m., despite having a scheduled crossing (with Vande Bharat) at Chertala.

Railways are also committed to operating Rajdhani Express that connects Thiruvananthapuram with New Delhi as per schedule. Trains are not being detained to give preference for Vande Bharat trains.

Other reasons for delay

However, there was comparatively an adverse impact on punctuality of trains in October due to incessant rain, waterlogging of pitlines in Kochuveli, and landslide in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil sections. In the past week (October 20-26), the punctuality rate stood at 100% for train number 16307 Alappuzha–Kannur Express, T.No. 06451 Ernakulam–Kayankulam Express special, T.No.16342 Thiruvananthapuram–Guruvayur Express, T.No.16605 Mangalore-Nagercoil Ernad Express and T.No. 16366 Nagercoil- Kottayam Express, Railways say.

