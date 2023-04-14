Vande Bharat roils State’s development politics

April 14, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The advent of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train has roiled the State’s politics. It has triggered a raucous debate about whether the Centre’s train will render the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s contentious K-Rail (SilverLine) project superfluous.

The dispute over Kerala’s railway expansion can have a bearing on the trajectory of the State’s development politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party attempts to squeeze some political dividend from the train’s arrival by transforming it into a high-decibel “made-for-television” event. Scores of saffron-flag-bearing BJP activists thronged railway platforms across the State and showered flowers on the tracks as the train swept by on Friday. They hailed the train as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vishu bounty for Keralites.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan welcomed the train in Thiruvananthapuram. He cast the train’s arrival as symbolic of the triumph of the Centre’s “progressive vision” over the LDF’s “stagnating agenda”.

The BJP also sought to broadcast an election-era promise of a cornucopia of development projects for Kerala if the BJP gains ascendancy in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The train’s arrival also accorded a political window for the BJP to take a dig at the LDF. BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas claimed that the Centre had, at a stroke, solved Kerala’s travel woes and saved the State from incurring a mammoth public debt of ₹2.5 crore for the “unworkable” K-Rail project. Mr. Modi rescued the public from the “offending yellow pillars (K-Rail alignment markers)“ laid on their land forcibly by the State government.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the “grand public reception” for the train signalled the beginning of a radical pro-Modi shift in Kerala’s development politics.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M. M. Hassan remarked that Vande Bharat was Kerala’s right and not anybody’s gift. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said the Centre denied Kerala the train in the 2023-24 Union Budget. He said the Centre kept the State in the dark about the train’s arrival.

An LDF insider said the BJP attempted to conjure up some cheap political theatre of no consequence surrounding the train’s coming with an eye on the Parliament elections. He defended the K-Rail and termed Vande Bharat “BJP’s campaign train to nowhere”.