Vande Bharat upsetting commoners’ travel plans, says Minister

The introduction of Vande Bharat train service in the State has increased the travel woes of commoners in Kerala, said V. Abdurahiman, Minister in charge of Railways in the State. Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said that though the train service was helpful for a section of travellers, most of the commoners had been finding it difficult to cope with the rescheduling of trains and halting of other trains to make way for the Vande Bharat.

“A slew of trains to Malabar have been rescheduled, including the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive train. The State government has written to the Centre and the Railway Board about the concerns of the commoners on the stretch,” said the Minister. According to Railways, there will be a Budget allocation for the work on the third line between Shoranur and Ernakulam this year, which is expected to decongest the section to some extent, said the Minister.

