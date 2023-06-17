HamberMenu
Vande Bharat has kindled hopes for SilverLine project: CM

June 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala has triggered hopes among citizens that the K-Rail semi-high-speed rail corridor project will become a reality in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated on Saturday.

In the latest episode of the weekly television programme Naam Munnottu produced by the Information and Public Relations department, Mr. Vijayan said the government was committed to implementing the K-Rail project.

“Citizens who travelled by Vande Bharat Express, including those who had earlier opposed the SilverLine project, have come round to the view that a rail corridor across Kerala is essential. It is the Central government that has to clear the project for implementation. The Union Railway Minister has clarified that the project is not a closed chapter for Kerala and that he is willing to discuss it. It is a positive signal.”

Mr. Vijayan said the LDF government was socially committed and would work in the interests of the State and the people. “The Union government has realised that the K-Rail project is imperative for Kerala. It will have to approve the project at some point,” he added.

