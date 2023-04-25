Vande Bharat Express – salient features and takeaways from the maiden journey in Kerala

April 25, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Redefining railway passenger experience in Kerala, the State’s first Vande Bharat Express chugged off to a majestic start on Tuesday.

Replete with modern features that are in contrast with other trains, the sleek and air-conditioned semi-high-speed train designed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has acquired celebrity status among travellers and rail enthusiasts within a week of its arrival in the State.

The Vande Bharat rake has 16 coaches, including two for the executive class that have been centrally positioned. The train has a total seating capacity of 1,126 seats, including 104 executive class seats. The remaining are economy chair cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

All coaches are equipped with sensor-driven automatic doors and GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system. There is also an onboard WiFi facility that provides access to select entertainment and infotainment content during the journey.

Comfortable seating arrangement is another highlight of the service. Both the executive class and economy class seats have sufficient leg space and can be reclined. Personal charging ports that include plug points and USB ports are provided beneath each seat. Reading lights have also been fixed above the seats.

Each set of two executive class seats also has a 180-degree swivel function that can be turned towards the window to enjoy a scenic view outside or to face those behind them. The feature could prove beneficial for families and groups of friends who travel together.

Each coach is equipped with two toilets – one Western style and the other Indian style – having a vacuum-assisted bio-toilet system. There is also a spacious modular toilet module at the coach end.

Safety features

Besides having automatic entry/exit doors that are centrally-operated by the loco pilot, the train has a robust surveillance system comprising numerous CCTV cameras within and outside coaches. Replacing the alarm chains used to bring trains to emergency halts, an Emergency Talk Back Unit has been installed at several points in the train. The unit enables passengers to communicate with the loco pilot and convey information without delay.

The Vande Bharat train has been equipped with ‘Kavach’, a train collision avoidance system, which will prevent it from passing red signals and thereby avoid collision.

Maiden journey

Having clocked an average speed of 70 kmph during its trial runs, the electric train accelerated to 100 kmph when it reached Veli, shortly after its launch from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. Even while attaining such speeds, it offered a smooth journey to its passengers.

The inaugural journey from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod turned out to be a memorable experience for passengers from many walks of life, including students, socio-political leaders, rail enthusiasts, mediapersons and social media influencers.

The 70-odd school students who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the journey were an excited lot. Vismaya V.N. Nair of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, felt that the train provided an ambience similar to that seen in flights, while Riya S.S. of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, could not stop raving about the facilities on board.

Former sportsperson Padmini Thomas, who used to travel far and wide during her sports career, said some of the features of the Vande Bharat train are on a par with those in premium trains abroad. Besides, the service will enable many commuters to reach their destinations earlier than usual, she pointed out.

While echoing such views, Railway Passengers Association State president Paravoor Sajeev said the introduction of the premium service in the State is a welcome move, albeit a belated one. “Kerala has been largely neglected by the Indian Railways despite being one of its major revenue generators,” he said.

For the train to attain optimal speeds, the avid traveller advocates developing a third rail line from Nagercoil to Mangaluru and modernising signalling systems. There is also immense potential for more Vande Bharat Express trains that could ply to Bengaluru and Chennai. He also cautioned against upsetting the schedule of the existing rail services that are frequented by commuters on a regular basis.