Vande Bharat Express may operate on Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route at 80 kmph

April 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vande Bharat Express train that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route on April 25 is likely to operate at an average speed of 80 kmph, provided it has limited number of stops in the 500-km corridor, says a high-ranking railway official.

This means, the train may cover the distance in approximately seven hours.

“Although capable of attaining a speed of 160 kmph, Vande Bharat trains are operating in different States at speed of up to 130 kmph, on routes where stops and curves are limited. It is estimated that the train can touch 120 kmph, in areas where tracks and signal systems were upgraded in the recent past in Kerala ,” he says.

About the time table according to which the train will operate, sources say the Southern Railway headquarters is expected to notify this soon. A notification is also awaited for speed trials on the route. The list of stops and fare structure too are awaited. It will take up to 10 minutes to decelerate, halt, and accelerate from each stop.

On whether the existing Jan Shatabdi Express on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route will be withdrawn, they say this is unlikely. For many years, there has been demand for a morning train from the State capital to Kannur.

Responding to reports of a second Vande Bharat rake for Kerala, the sources say this will depend on rake production being able to cater to demand from rail divisions across the country.

The unexpected arrival of the first Vande Bharat rake in Kerala is in the wake of the Railway Board approving its operation. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed disappointment at Railways not allotting Vande Bharat trains for Kerala.

The rake was received at stations where it halted by members of NGOs and Bharatiya Janata Party activists. They garlanded the crew and showered petals on the train.

GM’s inspection

In a related development, General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Chennai by a special train, inspected rail infrastructure and major stations on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode corridor on Friday.

“En route, he inspected station-redevelopment projects at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode,” sources said.

The construction wing of Railways had in the past couple of years taken up works to reinforce rails, while allied infrastructure such as signal systems were being upgraded to enable faster movement of trains in the State, where the average speed of trains was less than 50 kmph. This was being done in tandem with reduction in number of stops of express trains.