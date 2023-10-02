HamberMenu
Vande Bharat Express cleaned under ‘14-Minutes Miracle’ in Kasaragod

October 02, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
The scheme aims to streamline and expedite the cleaning process, ensuring that it takes no more than 14 minutes per coach.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of the ‘14-Minutes Miracle’ programme, Train no. 20633 KGQ-TVC Vande Bharat Express underwent a thorough cleaning at Kasaragod station on Sunday.

A dedicated team of 48 individuals, with three members assigned to each coach of the 16-car Vande Bharat Express, conducted the cleaning drive.

Manoj. B, Coaching Depot Officer at Mangaluru, led the programme by administering the pledge, emphasising the commitment towards the ‘14-Minutes Miracle’ project.



