Vandana murder: mental health expert says accused mentally sound

May 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

S. Sandeep, the accused in the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, is mentally sound, according to a preliminary evaluation.

The finding was recorded after the accused was evaluated by a doctor of the Mental Health Centre, Poojappura, in the presence of senior officials of the Poojappura Central Prison, where he has been lodged within the confines of a high-security cell.

According to sources, the expert ruled out the possibility of a mental illness that could have prompted Sandeep’s stabbing spree. He, however, claimed the attack was triggered by the presence of police officials and doctors at the hospital who, he purportedly feared, would harm him. He added that while he did not intend to target Dr. Das whom he fatally stabbed several times.

He also denied having consumed narcotic substances. However, the authorities were yet to ascertain such claims.

