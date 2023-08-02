Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously

August 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Thrissur

Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was stabbed to death by a man at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in May, was awarded the medical degree posthumously by the Kerala University of Health Sciences during a convocation ceremony in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the degree certificate to the parents of Vandana Das. The Governor consoled Vandana’s mother, Vasantha Kumari, who sobbed uncontrollably after receiving the degree. Vandana Das was killed on May 10 while working as a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital after completing the MBBS course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.