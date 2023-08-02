ADVERTISEMENT

Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously

August 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was killed in an attack by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in Msy, receiving the medical degree awarded to her by the Kerala University of Health Sciences from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was stabbed to death by a man at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in May, was awarded the medical degree posthumously by the Kerala University of Health Sciences during a convocation ceremony in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the degree certificate to the parents of Vandana Das. The Governor consoled Vandana’s mother, Vasantha Kumari, who sobbed uncontrollably after receiving the degree. Vandana Das was killed on May 10 while working as a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital after completing the MBBS course.

