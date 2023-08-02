HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously

August 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Parents of Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was killed in an attack by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in Msy, receiving the medical degree awarded to her by the Kerala University of Health Sciences from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday.

Parents of Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was killed in an attack by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in Msy, receiving the medical degree awarded to her by the Kerala University of Health Sciences from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was stabbed to death by a man at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in May, was awarded the medical degree posthumously by the Kerala University of Health Sciences during a convocation ceremony in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the degree certificate to the parents of Vandana Das. The Governor consoled Vandana’s mother, Vasantha Kumari, who sobbed uncontrollably after receiving the degree. Vandana Das was killed on May 10 while working as a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital after completing the MBBS course.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.