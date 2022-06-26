Vandalism of Rahul’s office ploy to divert attention: Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s MP office in Wayanad was part of a CPI(M) ploy to divert public attention from the controversy over the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

Mr. Surendran, while addressing mediapersons in Alappuzha on Sunday, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of unleashing Students Federation of India (SFI) to save face after suffering humiliation in the gold smuggling case.

He also accused the State government of imposing an immense burden on power consumers through the hike in power tariffs. The decision was bound to worsen the plight of the common populace that had already been suffering the adverse effects of price rise as well as the hike in bus fares, Mr. Surendran said.