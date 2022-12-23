Vanasree outlet to sell forest produce at Palode

December 23, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran inaugurated a Vanasree Eco Shop to market forest products at the Palode junction on Friday. A joint initiative of the Forest Department and Vana Samrakshana Samithis (VSS) to collect and sell forest resources, collected by the tribespeople, without intermediaries, the outlet is the fourth such shop in the district.

Working in association with the Kochadappupara VSS, the outlet is manned by members of the local tribal community. Frankincense incense sticks, wild honey, red sandalwood powder, Marayoor jaggery, black frankincense and handicrafts are among the products that are available in the shop. D.K. Murali, MLA, was also present on the occasion.