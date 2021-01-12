Vanamithra Award announced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 January 2021 01:38 IST

The Forest Department has declared the winners of the Vanamithra Award that are given to individuals, educational institutions, voluntary organisations and farmers in each district for biodiversity conservation.

Wildlife and Natural Care (Thiruvananthapuram); Coastal Kerala Police Association (Kollam); Madhavakurup Madhavam, Adoor (Pathanamthitta); K.G. Ramesh Pranavam, Kandalloor (Alappuzha); Ashokan R. Kizhakedath, Anikkad (Kottayam); K. Bulbedhran Kochukalayil, South Kathipara (Idukki); Commanding Officer, NSS Venduruthy (Ernakulam); Gopalakrishnan K.R., Kalanparambil House (Thrissur); Bemmannur GHS, Paruthipully (Palakkad); Girija Balakrishnan, Anamangad (Malappuram); Avaas Thiruvambady (Kozhikode); Jayasree H.S.S. Kalluvayal, Pulpally (Wayanad); Shimjith N. Kanjirad, Thillenkeri (Kannur); and Abdul Kareem, Parappa (Kasaragod) were adjudicated the winners.The awards, consisting a cash award of ₹25000 and a citation, will be given away on the occasion of International Day of Forests on March 21.

