Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will open the valedictory celebrations of the week-long ‘Vanamaholsavam’ at Chaliyam on Sunday.

The Minister will also open completed projects under the ‘Nagaravanam’ project. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the programme. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will be the chief guest, says a press release.