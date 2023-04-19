Vana Sourhida Sadas at Punalur on April 27

April 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

﻿Vana Souhrida Sadas (forest-friendly forum), a programme to address the issues faced by people living in forest fringes and establish a healthy relationship between the residents and Forest department, will be held in the district at Punalur on April 27.

Complaints related to human-wildlife conflict, compensation for crop loss and animal attacks, axing of trees posing threat, and captive elephant care will be considered at the programme. The complaints and suggestions of the public should be submitted at the respective range offices, division offices, panchayat offices, and MLA offices, before April 25. While most of the issues will be resolved during the programme, those requiring policy decisions will be taken up later. The objective of the programme launched in connection with the second anniversary of the government is to resolve the problems of people living in 223 local LSGs belonging to 51 Assembly constituencies of the State. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the programme at Symphony auditorium while Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, N.K. Premachandran, MP, P.S. Supal, MLA, officials, and people’s representatives will be present on the occasion.