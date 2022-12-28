ADVERTISEMENT

Van sanctioned for excise mobile investigation unit

December 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet sanctioned four vans for the excise mobile investigation unit to interdict vehicles smuggling illicit liquor and drugs into Kerala from Tamil Nadu. The Excise department will deploy the vehicles in Neyyatinkara taluk bordering Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

The Cabinet allocated an additional ₹42.75 crore to expedite the relocation and rehabilitation of 18,685 fisher families living within 50 m of the high tide line. The scheme includes providing land and modern housing for fishers.

It also increased the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation’s capital from ₹150 to ₹200 crore. The Cabinet also decided to revise the salary of permanent employees of the Kerala Lalita Kala Akademi.

