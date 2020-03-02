Kerala

Van overturns, one killed

Vehicle had 16 passengers from Malappuram

One person was killed when a van carrying tourists overturned near Sandoz Colony at Kundala in Munnar on Monday.

From Malappuram

The victim was identified as Mubaris, the driver of the van. He was a resident of Kuttipuram.

The police said the vehicle carrying tourists from Kuttipuram in Malappuram district overturned to the tea plantation.

There were 17 passengers, including the driver, in the van and eight of them were children.

Mubaris died on the spot and the other injured were admitted to the Tata General Hospital.

The police said all the passengers were injured, though their condition was not serious.

