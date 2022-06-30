Van Mahotsav in Wayanad from July 1

KALPETTA

The ‘Van mahotasav’ week celebrations, jointly organised by various divisions of the Forest department in Wayanad, will be held from July 1 to 7.

The district-level celebrations will be inaugurated by Panamaram block panchayat president Girija Krishnan at the Jayasree Higher Secondary School Auditorium at Pulpally at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

The Social Forestry Division and South and North Wayanad Forest Divisions will jointly organise various programmes such as planting saplings and awareness programmes on environmental and forest conservation and plastic eradication in connection with the celebrations, the organisers said in a release here.