Vamanapuram project gets fresh lease of life

The Water Resources Department is actively exploring the possibility of reviving the Vamanapuram irrigation project, an enterprise that was put on the back-burner decades ago due to local protests.

The department concludes that it has now become vital for the future water security of Thiruvananthapuram district. Planned on the 88-km-long Vamanapuram river—incidentally the only undammed river in the State—the project features a full-fledged dam in the upstream reaches and multiple check dams further down.

A high-level meeting convened by Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty here on Monday asked the Irrigation Department to prepare a report on the changes required in the original detailed project report (DPR), since key factors like land-use patterns and water availability underwent changes. Whether the dam itself can be built on the old, proposed site also needs to be studied.

“The DPR was prepared years ago and the necessary land acquired. But the project had to be dropped. Now, the situation is such that without it, we cannot ensure water supply in the summer months. We owe it to future generations,” Mr Krishnankutty told The Hindu. The idea was to revive the project as a multi-purpose one serving the purposes of irrigation, drinking water supply, electricity generation, and tourism, Irrigation Department officials said.

Injecting fresh life into this project is also viewed as the key to the rejuvenation of the Vamanapuram river that dries up during summer. During the 2019 summer, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) was, in fact, forced to impose supply regulations in Attingal and Varkala municipalities and 28 adjacent panchayats after the water levels plummeted.

As an immediate measure, the Irrigation Department and the KWA have been asked to build two check dams at Ayilamkdavu and Karettupadam this year. The work is expected to begin this year. Four or five more are likely to be planned subsequently.