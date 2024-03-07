Vamanapuram native gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

March 07, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his wife.

Aaj Sudarsan, Additional Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, convicted Jayaraj of Vamanapuram for murdering his wife, Latha.

The court let off the parents of the convict who were charged with the offence of causing the disappearance of evidence in the case. Additional Public Prosecutor R. Praveen Kumar appeared in the case.

The prosecution case was that the accused had injured the victim by forcing a rubber-tapping knife into the right thigh of Latha and thus cutting her femoral artery. The son and the mother then poured water on the wound to accelerate the blood flow from the wound. The woman was later brought dead to a hospital, according to the prosecution.

