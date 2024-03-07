ADVERTISEMENT

Vamanapuram native gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

March 07, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accused injured victim by forcing a rubber-tapping knife into her right thigh, and let her bleed to death

The Hindu Bureau

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his wife.

Aaj Sudarsan, Additional Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, convicted Jayaraj of Vamanapuram for murdering his wife, Latha.

The court let off the parents of the convict who were charged with the offence of causing the disappearance of evidence in the case. Additional Public Prosecutor R. Praveen Kumar appeared in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution case was that the accused had injured the victim by forcing a rubber-tapping knife into the right thigh of Latha and thus cutting her femoral artery. The son and the mother then poured water on the wound to accelerate the blood flow from the wound. The woman was later brought dead to a hospital, according to the prosecution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US