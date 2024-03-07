GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vamanapuram native gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

Accused injured victim by forcing a rubber-tapping knife into her right thigh, and let her bleed to death

March 07, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his wife.

Aaj Sudarsan, Additional Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, convicted Jayaraj of Vamanapuram for murdering his wife, Latha.

The court let off the parents of the convict who were charged with the offence of causing the disappearance of evidence in the case. Additional Public Prosecutor R. Praveen Kumar appeared in the case.

The prosecution case was that the accused had injured the victim by forcing a rubber-tapping knife into the right thigh of Latha and thus cutting her femoral artery. The son and the mother then poured water on the wound to accelerate the blood flow from the wound. The woman was later brought dead to a hospital, according to the prosecution.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.