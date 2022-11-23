Values aiding women’s movement under attack in India: Brinda Karat

November 23, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The values intrinsic to women’s movement in India are under severe attack, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] Politburo member Brinda Karat has said.

Ms. Karat was inaugurating the valedictory function of the State conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), in Alappuzha, on Wednesday. “Women of India have fought for freedom and social reforms. The right to democracy, the right to secularism and values intrinsic to the women’s movement are under attack in BJP-ruled India. A new freedom struggle, a struggle against the corporate communal rule in defence of democracy, secularism and women’s emancipation is the need of the hour,” the CPI (M) leader said, adding that the Union government was bulldozing the Constitution of India.

Referring to the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, Ms. Karat said “even rape has become a communal instrument in the hands of those who never had any respect for the Constitution of India”.

She said the RSS and the BJP wanted to destroy the country’s history. “They want people to believe that the country’s history is one of division, hatred, oppression and caste system. This is not our history,” Ms. Karat said.

Stating that democracy and secularism were under attack including in Kerala, the CPI (M) leader said the RSS-BJP were trying to fan communal feelings, using religion to spread superstitions, obscurantism, and anti rationale practices. On the Kerala human sacrifice case, she said attempts were being made to destroy the progressive traditions of Kerala.

Susan Kody and C.S. Sujatha have been elected as president and secretary of AIDWA Kerala chapter. E. Padmavati is the new treasurer.