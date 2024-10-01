Value-added products to be promoted for increasing farmers’ income, says Minister

The scope for the production of value-added products from agricultural crops should be expanded further to ensure better income for the farmers of the State, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. The Minister also said that enough consideration should be given to the production of millets as they are considered best for the health.

He was speaking after holding the State-level inauguration of the Keralagro and Millet Café marketing centres at the Garden Rose Krishikuttom at Ulloor on Tuesday as part of the 100 day action programme of the Chief Minister.

A millet processing centre has been started at Attappadi, while another one would be launched in Alappuzha soon. More than 3,000 value-added products are produced through 1,076 farm houses across Kerala. Out of this, 800 products have been switched to the Keralagro brand platform. More than 100 products are available on online marketing sites. Keralagro brand shops and Millet Café outlets have been set up in various districts as the demand for such products is increasing, the Minister said.

The Minister also said that farmers, farmer groups, farming groups, farmer producer companies, and farms in Kerala are mainly engaged in the production of value-added products and millet-based products for marketing them under the platform.

