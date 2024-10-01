GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Value-added products to be promoted for increasing farmers’ income, says Minister

Published - October 01, 2024 10:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad tastes food at the Keralagro brand Millet Café which he inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad tastes food at the Keralagro brand Millet Café which he inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The scope for the production of value-added products from agricultural crops should be expanded further to ensure better income for the farmers of the State, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. The Minister also said that enough consideration should be given to the production of millets as they are considered best for the health.

He was speaking after holding the State-level inauguration of the Keralagro and Millet Café marketing centres at the Garden Rose Krishikuttom at Ulloor on Tuesday as part of the 100 day action programme of the Chief Minister.

A millet processing centre has been started at Attappadi, while another one would be launched in Alappuzha soon. More than 3,000 value-added products are produced through 1,076 farm houses across Kerala. Out of this, 800 products have been switched to the Keralagro brand platform. More than 100 products are available on online marketing sites. Keralagro brand shops and Millet Café outlets have been set up in various districts as the demand for such products is increasing, the Minister said.

The Minister also said that farmers, farmer groups, farming groups, farmer producer companies, and farms in Kerala are mainly engaged in the production of value-added products and millet-based products for marketing them under the platform.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.