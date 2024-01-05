GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Value-added products from farmer produce to be promoted, says Minister

January 05, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P.Prasad visiting Poopoli-2024, a 15-day international flower show, being held at Amabalavayal in Wayanad district on Friday

Agriculture Minister P.Prasad visiting Poopoli-2024, a 15-day international flower show, being held at Amabalavayal in Wayanad district on Friday | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Value-added products from farmer produce will be promoted to ensure sustainable income for farmers, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said.

Inaugurating a seminar held in connection with the Poopli-2024, an international flower show being held at the Regional Research Station at Ambalavayal in Wayanad, on Friday, the Minister said that the farmer produce organisations in the district could make value-added products. However, a permanent system should be developed to ensure market for these products.

The functioning of the Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO) begins next year and Agro parks will be set up as a part of it, Mr. Prasad said adding that it could be used for marketing the value-added products. Kerala Agricultural University initiated the production of wine from four different fruits showcasing the immense possibility of value addition. Efforts are underway to produce vine from betel. Such interventions are need of the hour, Mr. Prasad added.

A meeting would be convened on January 8 to discuss on how to provide farmers full benefit of the centre of excellence that had been set up on the RARS campus, the Minister added.

Answering the request of the district panchayat president Shamashad Marakkar on increasing incidences of man-animal conflict in the district Mr. Prasad said that the government would make possible efforts to support civic bodies to make effective interventions to address the issue.  

The Minister also inaugurated the Rural Awareness Work Experience programme for final-year BSc graduates of the College of Agriculture, Ambalavayal.

