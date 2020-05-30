Valuation to resume on June 1

Thiruvananthapuram

30 May 2020 00:07 IST

Evaluation of answer scripts of SSLC, HSE, VHSE exams

Valuation of answer scripts of the SSLC, higher secondary education (HSE) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations will resume on June 1.

The decision was made at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting held through audio conference here on Friday.

Director of General Education (DGE) Jeevan Babu K. presided over the meeting, attended by teachers’ union representatives.

First phase

The first phase of valuation camps for the SSLC and the HSE examinations was held this month.

However, valuation of papers for all subjects has not been completed. The remaining valuation as well as that for the examinations under way now will begin on June 1.

Instead of zonal-level camps, the camps for the second phase SSLC papers of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry will be held at the district level so that teachers do not face difficulties involved in inter-district travel.

To continue

The valuation centres for the first phase exam papers will continue as before.

Besides Ernakulam, valuation centres will be started in Thrissur and Palakkad for Urdu answer script valuation, while for Arabic, Thiruvananthapuram will be the third centre after Kozhikode and Ernakulam.

The meeting decided that teachers entrusted by the District Collectors with COVID-19-prevention activities need not attend the valuation camps.

Reopening of schools will be subject to the decisions of the Union and the State governments on the lockdown. Teachers need come to school only when they reopen.

Review

Representatives of teachers’ organisations attending the meeting suggested that a week after the start of online classes, an analysis on students’ access to these could be held by teachers. Fitness of all school buildings should be ensured before schools reopen, the meeting decided.

In the current situation, directions related to the headcount of students on the sixth working day of the academic year and staff fixation would be issued by the DGE.